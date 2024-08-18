Sylvan Township Looking into the Costs of the Water Treatment Plant Break-in

Sylvan Township got another update on the July 8 incident that led to a temporary ban on drinking water last month and the arrest of a 33-year-old Belleville man.

During the Aug. 13 township board meeting, Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy gave her report on the incident that had a man breaking into the water treatment plant at 18755 Old US 12 Road and causing costly damage to it.

Kennedy said Sylvan Township submitted a FOIA request in order to see the police report. She said it appears a 33-year-old Belleville man walked from Ann Arbor out to Sylvan and to the treatment plant. She said the report indicated the man said he thought the plant was abandoned, but that he also told police he knew it was a water treatment plant.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit told Kennedy the man is facing three charges: breaking and entering, which is a 5-year felony; breaking and entering a key facility, a 10-year felony; and malicious destruction of property (MDOP) $1,000-$20,000, a 5-year felony. Kennedy said the MDOP could rise to a 10-year felony, if the damage costs are more than $20,000.

Kennedy said representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was at the treatment plant the first day the break-in was discovered. They gave guidance to the township and directed it to discharge stored water, arrange for disposal of chemicals that were not sealed, and recalibrating scales and the instrument panel. EGLE also required two rounds of testing of the water be completed before lifting the ban. The water was declared safe.

The township also met with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to do a walk-through safety assessment. The WCSO report said it was a secure site, but they made recommendations to improve the security.

Kennedy said EGLE was pleased with the work of the township to remedy the situation and satisfy the requirements the state imposed.

Now the township is sorting the costs of the damage.

“Now, we are following up with our insurance company to find out what will be covered,” Kennedy said. “This was an expensive incident and some of the costs may not be covered by insurance. We have a $1,000 deductible on this.”

She added, “I am proud of the team and the handling of this very unexpected incident.”

Kennedy said she appreciated the assistance of the Chelsea Police, Michigan State Police, EGLE, the WCSO, Debbie Dingell and her office, County Prosecutor Savit, as well as township staff, board members and residents.

“Situations like this really show strength of community and Sylvan Township really showed up,” she said. “We appreciate your understanding and assistance, whether helping to spread information or bringing cases of water to neighbors. We should be proud of our community and our resiliency.”