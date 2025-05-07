May 07, 2025

Chelsea Council Officially Recognizes June as LGBTQ Pride Month for Third Year

At Chelsea Council’s May 5 meeting, the Council declared June as LGBTQ Pride Month, following the lead of the state government.

This June will mark the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall riot, “a catalyst for the LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Movement,” according to the proclamation made and passed by the city council.

“While society at large increasingly supports LGBTQ equality, it is essential to acknowledge that the need for education and awareness remains vital to end discrimination and prejudice,” councilmember Kate Mehuron said. “So, I’m asking for support for this proclamation. The proclamation is on behalf of social action groups in Chelsea who are interested in furthering the quality and safety and visibility of LGBTQ people in Chelsea and making this a welcoming community.”

Chelsea resident Linda Ballard and her husband spoke in support of the proclamation during public comment at Monday’s meeting.

“If we can do something here in Chelsea to show support for queer residents, let them know that we see them, that we know that they have all the same rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that the Constitution guarantees all of us, and that we won’t tolerate them being disrespected and treated treated as subhuman, then we should do that thing loudly, proudly and without hesitation,” she said.

The proclamation was passed unanimously.

