Chelsea Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Officers responded to 337 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 335 the previous year, a 1% increase. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 671, down from 704 for the same period last year, a 5% decrease.

Officers conducted 111 traffic stops, up from 107 last year. Twenty-nine citations were issued.

Of the department’s 77 cases:

18 are open

Two awaiting lab analysis

32 turned over to the prosecutor

25 are closed

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

One assault

Two larceny

Three fraud

19 crashes

83 miscellaneous complaints

180 non criminal complaints

“We’re still getting a lot of fraud,” Chief Kazyak noted. He described increasingly sophisticated scams targeting local residents, including spoofed phone calls appearing to originate from trusted institutions like Chelsea State Bank and Huntington Bank. “Don’t give out your passwords. Don’t give out your login. Don’t give out anything. Hang up and call those agencies directly,” Kazyak emphasized.

With warmer weather approaching, Kazyak urged caution, reminding drivers and bicyclists alike to follow traffic laws carefully. “I’ve received several calls that the cyclists…are not stopping for stop signs, which they must obey all traffic laws,” he explained.

Responding to council inquiries about potential conflicts between federal directives and local enforcement practices, Kazyak clarified, “Chelsea police is not federal law enforcement. They cannot direct us.” He distinguished between administrative and judicial warrants, stating, “Administrative warrants…are not enforceable. Those are not signed by a judge. They are not a judicial warrant.”

When directly asked if local ordinance 188 would conflict with existing laws, Chief Kazyak responded, “Not that I’m aware of, and I’ve had Council look at it as well. We do not see that there’s any violation to federal law as of right now.”

Finally, when asked if the Chelsea Police Department had received communications from the Department of Justice or the White House, Kazyak replied, “No, we have not received anything.”