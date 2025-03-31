CPD Weekly Report, 3-31-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Werkner Road for the report of multiple 911 hang-ups where yelling could be heard in the background. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the parties involved. All of the parties involved were separated and interviewed about what had taken place. While conducting the interviews one of the complainants stated that he had been assaulted earlier in the evening by the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Flint woman. The complainant stated that earlier in the evening the complainant and suspect had been engaged in a verbal argument and at one point the suspect struck him with a closed hand three times in his stomach. The complainant refused any medical evaluation or treatment and there was no visible injury at the time of the report. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and criminal charges were denied. The case was closed with the issuance of the denial.