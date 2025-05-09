Chelsea City Council Swears in New Councilmember

Chelsea City Council voted and swore in local resident Kate Henson at their May 9 meeting to fill the vacant position left by Bill Ruddock’s resignation.

After opening applications for the position through May 1, council members were given a week to review the submissions before the May 9 meeting, where each of the five applicants were given the chance to introduce themselves and answer any questions posed to them by Council. This included an explanation of how each candidate would conduct themselves in a non-partisan manner on behalf of the city, including during passionate discussions.

“I think a big part of your job as a council member is to be able to listen and give people an opportunity to voice their feelings, right?” Henson said. “They have a lot of emotion if they’re passionate about it, and we are a space where they can let that out. But in active listening, you’d be able to draw out what the real problem is and determine what actionable items there really are. So one, you’re helping them process, and then two, it’s an opportunity to take information to determine what the best course of action is on any particular item in the best interest of the city.”

After hearing from all applicants, Council concluded with ranked choice voting, where four of the six voters selected Henson as their first choice for the position. Henson was sworn in at the May 9 meeting and will begin her term effective immediately.

“Governing is difficult during the best of times, and it’s up to each of us to step up and serve our community on a board, commission or council to share in the work it takes to serve the people, places and processes that make Chelsea an incredible place to live, work and play,” Henson wrote in her application.

Henson’s position, along with two other council members and Mayor Pacheco’s office, will be up for reelection this November.