Chelsea Volleyball Clips Jackson in Five Sets

The Chelsea volleyball team snapped a two-game skid in the SEC White with an exciting five set win over Jackson last week.

The Bulldogs dropped the first set 21-25, but bounced back to win the second and third 25-20, 25-22 before the Vikings won the fourth 20-25 to even the match at 2-2 and setting up a deciding fifth set.

Chelsea controlled the fifth set and took the match with a 15-9 win.

“Jackson is a scrappy team. They kept us off balance all night extending rally’s with their defense,” Coach Toney Cummer said. “We had trouble getting and staying in rhythm all night.”.

Maggiee McKale had a big night with a double-double of 15 kills and a career high 17 digs.

Mia Kuboushek was a force at the net with 12 kills and three blocks, while Anna Brant added 11 kills.

Lexi Cummer was strong all around for the Bulldogs with 44 assists, six digs, and five aces, while Emily White chipped in with 20 digs.