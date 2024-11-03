November 03, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Volleyball Falls to Skyline

by

With district this week, the Chelsea volleyball team ended its regular season by falling to a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team 3-0.

Skyline came off a second-place finish at the SEC Red jamboree and defeated the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.

Mia Kuboushek led Chelsea with six kills, three aces, two digs, and one block.

Maggie McKale had six digs, four kills, one ace, and one block, while Sasha Henriksen had six digs and two aces.

Lexi Cummer dished out 22 assists to go along with eight digs, two aces, and two kills.

Emily White had eight digs, Ally Singer three kills, two digs, and one block, Melayna Minyard four kills and one dig, Anna Brant three blocks and two kills, and Maddie McKale three digs.

The Bulldogs will host the D2 district this week. They will play the winner of Columbia Central and Michigan Center Wednesday at 7:00. The championship will be Saturday at 11:00 AM.

