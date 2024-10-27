Chelsea Volleyball Rolling into Post-Season

The Chelsea volleyball team is rolling into the post-season after a big week that saw the Bulldogs earn second-place finishes at the Dansville Invitational and SEC White Invite.

Chelsea went 9-3-1 on the week and improved to 30-13-4 overall with the Division 2 districts at home next week.

At Dansville the Bulldogs defeated Portland St. Patrick, Stockbridge, Michigan Center, and Beal City, while splitting with Flat Rock.

They drew a rematch with Flat Rock in the finals but fell to the Rams.

Lexi Cummer had a huge day, dishing out 128 assists, with 30 digs, 10 kills, and nine aces.

Maggie McKale recorded 33 kills, 10 digs, and three aces, while Ally Singer had 23 kills.

Mia Kuboushek and Anna Bryant were dominant at the net all day, combining for 44 kills, 12 aces, 10 blocks, and 10 digs.

Emily White, Ellie Kuck, and Sasha Henriksen combined for 83 Digs and 18 Aces.

The Bulldogs then defeated Adrian in four sets in the final SEC White regular season matchup.

Chelsea traveled to Dexter for the annual Dig Pink game with the rival Dreadnaughts and Dexter was too much for the Bulldogs with a straight set win 19-25, 13-25, 21-25.

The Bulldogs finished strong and went 4-1 at the SEC White finals Saturday and earned a second-place finish in the final conference standings.

They defeated Pinckney 2-1, Jackson 2-1, while sweeping Adrian and Ypsilanti. They fell to league champion Tecumseh 2-0.

