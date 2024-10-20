Chelsea Volleyball Rolls to Pair of Wins

The Chelsea volleyball team picked up a pair of big wins last week, including a milestone victory for Bulldogs head coach Toney Cummer.

With the straight set win over Ypsilanti Tuesday night the Bulldogs celebrated Cummer’s 700th career win as a volleyball head coach.

“Reaching milestones is a great time for us as coaches to look back at all the teams we have been able to share time with!” Cummer said. “A win milestone is theirs more than it is mine. I’ve never scored a point. I’m very lucky to have the group I have and also to be able to share the time with my daughter Lexi after retiring from coaching at AA Huron 3 years ago.”

The Bulldogs cruised by Ypsilanti 25-7, 25-19, 25-21 to improved to 2-2 in the SEC White.

Lexi Cummer’s 31 assists helped 10 different Bulldogs record kills. Cummer also had seven digs and two kills.

Ella Root had six kills, five digs, and two aces, while senior Maddie McKale had four aces and seven digs for Chelsea.

Melayna Minyard, Mia Kuboushek, and Anna Brant had four kills each, and Kennedy Anderson added three kills.

The team had special shirts made to commemorate Cummer’s milestone win and wore them for warmups Thursday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Manchester in a non-league contest Thursday night 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19.

Maggie McKale had a big night with 21 kills, 12 digs, and three aces.

Cummer dished out 46 assists and added seven digs, while Emily White had 16 digs and two aces.

Kuboushek added eight kills and four blocks, while Brant had seven kills and three blocks.