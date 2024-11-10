Chelsea Volleyball Season Ends with Heartbreaking Loss

The Chelsea volleyball team saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a tough five set loss to Brooklyn Columbia Central Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had set points in two different sets that the Eagles came back and won and in the end, it cost them with BCC taking the match 27-29, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 13-15.

Chelsea had two set points in the first set that Columbia Central held off before pulling out the 29-27 win.

BCC also held off a Chelsea set point in the third set and pulled out the 26-24 win.

After forcing the fifth set, the Bulldogs took an early 6-2 lead before the Eagles rallied to tie it at eight.

Chelsea took a timeout with Columbia leading 12-11, but the Eagles put the match away 15-13.

Maggie McKale had a big game in her final match for the Bulldogs with 18 kills, 10 digs, and three blocks.

Mia Kuboushek added seven kills, five blocks, three digs, and two aces for the Bulldogs.

Lexi Cummer dished out 44 assists, nine digs, three aces, and three kills, while senior Emily White had 28 digs and four aces.

Sasha Henriksen had ten digs and three aces, Ally Singer nine kills, Melayna Minyard nine kills and seven digs, and Ellie Kuck eight digs and two aces.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 33-16-5 overall record.

Photos by Dawn McCann