Chelsea Volleyball Takes Three at Williamston Quad

The Chelsea volleyball team had another strong showing by sweeping three matches a theWilliamston quad this week.

The three wins came after reaching the quarterfinals at the Chelsea Invitational, and the Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall on the young season.

The Bulldogs swept through their three matches, beating Battle Creek Pennfield 25-17, 25-23, East Lansing 25-20, 25-14, and a solid Williamston team 25-20, 28-26.

Maggie McKale had a big night with 15 kills, nine digs, and four blocks to lead the Bulldogs.

Anna Bryant recorded 11 kills and three blocks at the net for Chelsea, while Ally Singer had 12 digs, seven kills, and three aces.

Melayna Minyard added 10 kills, while Ellie Kuck, Sasha Henriksen, and Emily White combined for 29 digs. Lexi Cummer ran the offense by dishing out 53 assists and had ten digs for Chelsea.

The Chelsea JV also went 3-0 at Williamston.