SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media
Chelsea water polo player throwing ball

Chelsea Water Polo Goes 6-0 for the Week

Bulldogs improve to 13-4 on the season

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Chelsea girls water polo team continued to show that it is one of the top teams on the east side of the state after going 6-0 for the week.

The Bulldogs went 4-0 at the home Chelse Invite Friday and Saturday.

Chelsea opened the Invite with an 11-6 win over Grand Blanc Friday night.

Kiera Crawley and Keygan Monahan scored two goals each in the opening period for a 4-0 lead and never looked back in the win.

Monahan finished with a big game of seven goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Crawley finished with two goals and two assists, while Isabelle Tuell and Gabriella Burgess had a goal and an assist each. Sydney Barston stopped 10 shots in net for Chelsea.

Chelsea then defeated Black Swamp 13-4.

Barston stopped 10 of 14 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Monahan had another big game with seven goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Crawley had two goals and two assist, Tuell a goal and assist, Gabi Rudolph one goal, and Burgess three assists.

Chelsea defeated Walled Lake 10-3.

Monahan led the way with four goals and Rudolph two. Crawly had a goal and an assist. Burgess a goal and two assists, Tuell one goal, and Clara Johnson two assists.

Barston was stellar in net, stopping all 12 shots she faced in net for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 win over Birmingham Seaholm,

Monahan scored another seven goals for the Bulldogs. Rudolph tallied two goals, while Tallulah Gorby and Tuell had one each. Crawley and Sabrina Westcott had two assists each, while Johnson, Tuell, Monahan, and Burgess had one each.

The Bulldogs picked up a pair of district 4 wins with victories over Pioneer 6-4 in a battle.

Monahan led the team with three goals, while Gorby, Crawley, and Rudolph scored one each. Gorby also picked up two assists and Crawley one, while Barston made nine saves.

Chelsea then took care of rival Dexter 17-3 Thursday night.

Monahan led the way with six goals and Crawley added five goals and three assists for the Dawgs.

Gorby and Burgess scored two each, while Rudolph and Westcott added one each. Burgess recorded three assists, while Gorby, Johnson, and Rudolph had two each. Barston and Tuell picked up one assist each. Barston made nine saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 13-4 overall on the season.

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: BulldogsChelsea AthleticsChelsea water polowater polo
FacebookTwitterEmail

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

Related Posts

Dexter Water Polo Drops Two in District Play

Chelsea Baseball Finishes 3-3 for Week

Saline Track and Field Cruises Past Monroe

Chelsea Track and Field Teams Split with Pinckney

Dexter Lacrosse Wins Fifth Straight

Dexter Girls’ Track and Field Sweep, Boys’ Split in SEC Tri-Meet

Saline Baseball Remains Undefeated on the Season

Chelsea Golfers Sweep Tri-Meet at Dexter

Saline Soccer Cruises Past Monroe

Dexter Tennis Picks Up First Win

Chelsea Softball Cruise to Pair of Wins Over Adrian

Dexter Water Polo Wins One of Four at Mason

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Encore Theatre Goes To the...
The 200-Year Saga of the...
Chelsea Overcomes Slow Start to...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo

8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook

©2024  The Sun Times News.

Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×