Chelsea Water Polo Goes 6-0 for the Week

The Chelsea girls water polo team continued to show that it is one of the top teams on the east side of the state after going 6-0 for the week.

The Bulldogs went 4-0 at the home Chelse Invite Friday and Saturday.

Chelsea opened the Invite with an 11-6 win over Grand Blanc Friday night.

Kiera Crawley and Keygan Monahan scored two goals each in the opening period for a 4-0 lead and never looked back in the win.

Monahan finished with a big game of seven goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Crawley finished with two goals and two assists, while Isabelle Tuell and Gabriella Burgess had a goal and an assist each. Sydney Barston stopped 10 shots in net for Chelsea.

Chelsea then defeated Black Swamp 13-4.

Barston stopped 10 of 14 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Monahan had another big game with seven goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Crawley had two goals and two assist, Tuell a goal and assist, Gabi Rudolph one goal, and Burgess three assists.

Chelsea defeated Walled Lake 10-3.

Monahan led the way with four goals and Rudolph two. Crawly had a goal and an assist. Burgess a goal and two assists, Tuell one goal, and Clara Johnson two assists.

Barston was stellar in net, stopping all 12 shots she faced in net for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 win over Birmingham Seaholm,

Monahan scored another seven goals for the Bulldogs. Rudolph tallied two goals, while Tallulah Gorby and Tuell had one each. Crawley and Sabrina Westcott had two assists each, while Johnson, Tuell, Monahan, and Burgess had one each.

The Bulldogs picked up a pair of district 4 wins with victories over Pioneer 6-4 in a battle.

Monahan led the team with three goals, while Gorby, Crawley, and Rudolph scored one each. Gorby also picked up two assists and Crawley one, while Barston made nine saves.

Chelsea then took care of rival Dexter 17-3 Thursday night.

Monahan led the way with six goals and Crawley added five goals and three assists for the Dawgs.

Gorby and Burgess scored two each, while Rudolph and Westcott added one each. Burgess recorded three assists, while Gorby, Johnson, and Rudolph had two each. Barston and Tuell picked up one assist each. Barston made nine saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 13-4 overall on the season.