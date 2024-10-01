Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 10-1-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-3208 Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 27, 2024 Time: 1:56 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that there had recently been reports about three separate instances in which checking accounts had been created at the financial institution. The complainant stated that there had been some recent transfers into the accounts, and the transfers were suspected to be fraudulent. The information regarding the transactions was collected and will be turned over to the investigator for further investigation.

Incident #: 24-3177 Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 24, 2024 Time: 2:09 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department regarding a walk-in assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that on September 21st at approximately 7:30 pm, the complainant was working in the 700 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that she

was having an interaction with the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Ann Arbor woman, when the suspect became upset and punched the complainant in the arm. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident #: 24-3164 Related

Incident # 24-3100

Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: September 18, 2024 Time: 2:54 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of an aggravated assault complaint. According to the caller, a male suspect had reportedly pointed a handgun at the complainant. Officers made contact with the complainant and the reported male suspect and interviewed them about the events that had taken place. The officers conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance footage from the incident, which refuted the complainants’ original statements to the police about the suspect having a handgun or threatening the complainant. A case for filing a false police report was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be authorized.