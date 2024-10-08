Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 10-8-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-3285 Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: October 3, 2024 Time: 12:34 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street for the report of an assault and battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim and a witness who stated that the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Chelsea man, had reportedly become upset and proceeded to punch the victim in the face with a closed fist. At the time of the report, the suspect was not available to be interviewed about the events that had taken place. The case was turned over to the investigator for a warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.