Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 11-5-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W Middle Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had discovered that her social security check had not been direct deposit as it normally is supposed to. The complainant stated that she had contacted the Social Security Administration and discovered that her check had instead been cashed at a financial institution not belonging to the complainant and the complainants address had been changed to an address in Jackson, Michigan. The officer assisted the complainant with reporting the fraudulent transaction to the Social Security Administration and having a new check reissued to the complainant. The incident was turned over to the Social Security Administration fraud department for further investigation. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.