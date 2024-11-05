Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 11-5-24

From Chelsea PD
|Incident #: 24-3693
|Location: 1500 block of S Main Street
|Date: November 4, 2024
|Time: 12:38 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver and during the course of the traffic stop it was determined that the driver, identified as a 32-year-old Pinckney woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of a neighboring county. The driver was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant. The suspect’s vehicle was searched incident to the arrest and during the search two bindles of a white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics, were located in the vehicle and taken into evidence. The case was turned over to the investigator for warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 24-3731
|Location: 600 block of W Middle Street
|Date: November 1, 2024
|Time: 9:46 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W Middle Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had discovered that her social security check had not been direct deposit as it normally is supposed to. The complainant stated that she had contacted the Social Security Administration and discovered that her check had instead been cashed at a financial institution not belonging to the complainant and the complainants address had been changed to an address in Jackson, Michigan. The officer assisted the complainant with reporting the fraudulent transaction to the Social Security Administration and having a new check reissued to the complainant. The incident was turned over to the Social Security Administration fraud department for further investigation. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
|Incident #: 24-3689
|Location: 700 block of W Industrial Drive
|Date: October 29, 2024
|Time: 12:22 PM
|INFORMATION: The complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report a fraud complaint that had occurred in the 700 block of W Industrial Drive. The complainant stated that while reviewing recent financial transactions she discovered that a check had been presented to their financial institution for an unauthorized amount and made payable to an unauthorized person. The complainant stated that her financial institution had been able to stop the transaction from going through and prevented any monetary loss to the complainant.
|Incident #: 24-3693
|Location: 100 block of Dewey Street
|Date: October 28, 2024
|Time: 3:14 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 100 block of Dewey Street for the report of a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that he had recently discovered that one side of his garage had been painted with a politically oriented mural. The officer interviewed the complainant and conducted an investigation. The suspect was identified as a 59-year-old Chelsea woman. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.