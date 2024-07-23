Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 7-23-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2319 Location: 100 block of Clardale Ct.

Date: July 16, 2024 Time: 12:44 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that he had recently discovered that he had fallen victim to an online scam involving cryptocurrency. The complainant stated that he had been solicited by text message in June 2024 and over the course of the following weeks had formed an online relationship with the individual. The complainant stated that he had eventually been asked to purchase cryptocurrency and invest the money. The complainant stated that after doing some more research into the situation he had become suspicious and when he attempted to withdraw some of his money, the withdrawal was unsuccessful. The complaint was turned over to the investigator for further review and follow-up.