Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 7-3-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2832 Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street

Date: August 26, 2024 Time: 6:41 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for a harassing text message complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had been receiving text messages from an unknown subject and in the messages the subject was saying that the complainant owed them money and was

demanding payment. The complainant stated that she did not owe anyone any money and had no idea who the person was that was messaging her. There was no information available on the identity of the suspect and at the time of the report the complainant did not wish to pursue the matter any further.

Incident #: 24-2857 Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: August 28, 2024 Time: 4:06 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the owner of the business who stated that on Monday, August 26th at approximately 1:43 pm a female suspect drove up to the property, got out of her vehicle and walked to the front doors of the business and pulled on the doors, but the business was closed and the doors were locked. The suspect proceeded to walk down the walkway to where a flag and pole was located and pulled the pole out of the ground. The suspect then proceeded to take the flag and pole and place it in the rear of her vehicle and drove off. The suspect vehicle was described as a blue in color sedan, possibly a Nissan, Honda, or Toyota and had yellow rims on the rear tires. The incident was captured on video surveillance and the case will be turned over to the investigators.