Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 8-13-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2617 Location: 300 block of Fairways Lane

Date: August 8, 2024 Time: 2:42 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report a fraud complaint. The complainant stated that he had been online and received a notification from what he believed to be PayPal regarding a recent charge and he clicked on the provided link. The complainant stated that he was asked to provide his phone number and a short time later received a call from a subject instructing him how to provide access to his computer so that a reported refund could be processed for an erroneous charge that had been made to the account. The complainant reported that a short time later he received a second call from a subject and this person stated that he needed to compensate PayPal for the erroneous charge by purchasing multiple gift cards and at this point the complainant realized that it was a scam and contacted his bank. At the time of the report there had not been any monetary loss to the complainant. The case was closed due to lack of investigative leads.

Incident #: 24-2594 Location: 200 block of Wilkinson Street

Date: August 6, 2024 Time: 4:49 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer an officer responded to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had recently received a statement in the mail from a wireless service provider reporting that she owed several thousand dollars in unpaid charges.

The complainant stated that reportedly the account had been opened in November, 2023 and the complainant stated that she had not opened the account in dispute. The complainant stated that the wireless service provider was able to provide an address in Detroit, Michigan that was associated with the account, but the complainant had no previous association with that address. At the time of the report there was no further information on the identity of the suspect.