Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 8-20-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2656 Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: August 12, 2024 Time: 11:49 am

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to make a larceny report. The complainant stated that he was the owner of a local business and on the property, there was a collection bin placed near the entrance that was part of a fundraiser, requesting returnable bottles and cans. The complainant stated that according to the available video footage on the premises, on August 11th at approximately 11:15 am the suspect could be seen pulling his pickup truck near the front entrance where the collection bin was located. The suspect proceeded to take approximately 4-5 bags of cans and bottles. After further investigation the suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Chelsea man. The officer made contact with the suspect at his

residence and he admitted to taking the items in question. After speaking with the complainant about the update in the case, the complainant advised that he no longer wished to press criminal charges for the theft and instead opted to have the suspect read trespass, prohibiting the suspect from coming onto the property. The case closed with no prosecution being sought.

Incident # 24-2727: Location: W. Middle St. X Hayes St.

Date: August 18, 2024 Time: 7:32 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the intersection of W. Middle St. and Hayes St. for the report of an unknown injury crash involving a single vehicle. Upon arrival the officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver the officer noted that the driver’s speech was slurred. The officer conducted further investigation

and spoke to witnesses at the scene and determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 20-year-old Chelsea man under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for booking and processing and then was eventually transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The

case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police crime lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.