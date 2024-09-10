Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 9-10-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2976 Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: September 7, 2024 Time: 5:49 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the evening. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that she was working when a female subject had come into the establishment to pick up an order that had been made. The complainant stated that she told the female subject that the order was not yet ready, which made the female subject upset and she left. A short time later a male subject came into the establishment and was very upset and demanded a refund for the order that was still being made. The complainant refunded the money and stated that the male subject then proceeded to pick up a tip jar that was on the counter and throw it at the ground, causing the jar to break at the complainant’s feet. The suspect was identified as a 49-year-old Chelsea man, the complainant stated that she did not wish to pursue criminal charges and instead requested that the suspect and the female subject be trespassed from the location. The case was closed with no prosecution being sought.



Incident #: 24-2951 Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 5, 2024 Time: 3:40 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street for the report of a domestic assault that had occurred earlier in the evening. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that she had been given a ride to the hospital by her husband. The complainant stated that she had changed her mind about going to the hospital and her husband had become upset over this decision and proceeded to push the complainant out of the passenger side of the moving vehicle. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old Brighton man then drove away from the area. The Chelsea Police Department contacted the Brighton Police and requested that they respond to the suspects address and attempt to locate him. The suspect was found at his residence and was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault. The suspect was transported to meet with the Chelsea Police Department. The Chelsea Police Department booked and processed the suspect at the Chelsea Police Department and transported him to the Washtenaw County Jail where he will be held pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.