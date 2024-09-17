Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 9-17–24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-3047 Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 13, 2024 Time: 12:45 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer took a walk-in complaint regarding a check fraud. The complainant stated that while doing his banking online, he noticed that a check that had recently been withdrawn from the account did not appear to be a check that the complainant had written. Upon closer inspection, the complainant confirmed that the cashed check was fraudulent and was deposited using the mobile deposit function of the suspect’s financial institution. The suspect was identified as a male subject with an Orlando, Florida address. The complainant’s financial institution was notified about the incident. The case was turned over to the Chelsea Police Department investigator’s office for further investigation.

Incident #: 24-3011 Location: 100 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 10, 2024 Time: 4:00 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. An 88-year-old Chelsea man had reportedly been crossing S. Main Street in the crosswalk when a 22-year-old man from Jackson, driving a landscaping truck, turned left from E. Middle Street to head south on S. Main Street. The motorist reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury to the head and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The responsible driver will be cited for the crash.