Chelsea Wrestlers Take Down Tecumseh in Opener

Cover photo provided by Chelsea Wrestling

The Chelsea wrestling team opened its season with a strong showing by taking down SEC White rival Tecumseh 47-31 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs won eight of 13 matches with one void against the Indians, while seven of the eight wins were pins.

Picking up pins for Chelsea were Chase Messersmith (150), James Radu (157), John Chapman (190), Caleb Fitch (285), Max Collins (126), Hunter Burk 132), and Leo Alifita (138).

Collin Beckel earned a 21-0 tech fall at 120 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea had another strong showing at the Northville Invitational Saturday by finishing in second place.

Emerson Kiebler, Burk, Beckel, and Chapman each went 5-0 on the day in their weight classes respectively for the Bulldogs.