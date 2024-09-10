Chelsea XC Teams Strong at Warrior Invite 

The Chelsea cross country teams had strong showings at Woodhaven’s Warrior Invitational with the boys finishing third and the girls fourth.

The boys finished with 89 points in the race won by Oxford with 32.

Henry Fredenberg paced the Bulldogs with a fifth-place finish in 17:11.7.

Linus Helzerman was 12th in 17:48.5 and Owen Thorburn set a PR of 17:54.9 to finish 14th and medal for the Bulldogs.

Brant Maley was 28th in 18:33.9, Miles Dell 34th in 18:56.5, Leo Alafita 42nd in 19:19.1, Sam Clifton 46th in 19:32, Eric Cameron 47th with a PR of 19:34.7, and Nathan Krzysik 76th with a PR of 21:30.7.

The girls finished with 111 points in the meet won by Oxford with 66.

Natalia DeMea led the way with a fifth-place finish in 20:22.5.

Samantha Bieber was seventh in 20”48.4 and Zora Ziolkowski 18th in 21:57.9 to earn medals for the Bulldogs.

Lauren Thompson placed 36th in 22:39.9. Josie Jackson 36th with a PR of 23:54.6, Christina Roberts 58th in 23:59.4, Mireille Hunter 64th in 24:07.3, and Kaitlin Kubicki 90th in 27:46.3.