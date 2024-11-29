Chelsea’s Braiden Scheffler Signs with Ball State University

It was a big moment for Braiden Scheffler when she signed with Ball State University. Looking back at the hard work she has put in and support given to her by family and friends, Scheffler said she’s excited about competing and learning at the college level next year.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Scheffler to ask about this big moment and what it means.

“I’m very excited about my signing!!” she said. “It feels great to finally make it official and to have everyone who has supported me along the way there! It meant a lot to me that everyone took time out of their days to celebrate my signing!”

A standout field hockey player at Chelsea High School, Scheffler said she picked Ball State University because “it felt like home.”

“When I went on my unofficial visit there, I loved the atmosphere of the school and the team as well as the coaching style of the coaches,” she said. “Overall, it was everything I was looking for in a school, plus it’s not too far away from home which is a bonus!”

A big reason in getting here has been her love for field hockey, which she said has given her the opportunity to compete as part of a team and that means a lot.

“There’s just something really special about working together with your team during games and practices,” Scheffler said.

She also loves the “competitive side because it allows me to push my limits and work to improve my skills.”

“Winning games with your team is such a rewarding feeling that field hockey gives you that I love,” she said.

It’s also brought her a lot of cool highlights.

“The teamwork involved is a major highlight, as you need to communicate and work closely with your teammates,” she said. “The bonds you form with your teammates can be one of the most rewarding aspects of the sport. Also scoring a goal or winning a game can be incredibly satisfying and a result of the hard work you put into the sport.”

Another big reason that’s helped her to get here is competing as a Chelsea Bulldog.

“Being able to play for Chelsea has been such a privilege,” she said. “When you put on your jersey it’s not just about the seven letters on your chest, it represents way more. Everyone here buys in and puts more effort in than anyone else. I will forever be grateful I had the opportunity to be a Bulldog.”

But the biggest reason of all in helping her have this opportunity starts at home. STN asked her about the support and help she’s had along the way.

“I definitely want to thank my parents because without them I would not be where I am today,” Scheffler said. “They have been through it all, supporting me every step of my journey. I’m so grateful for everything they’ve done for me and I couldn’t have asked for better role models.”

Photo 1: Braiden Scheffler on signing day. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

Photo 2: Scheffler in action for Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson