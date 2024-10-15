Chelsea’s BSA Troop 476 to Host Wreaths Across America Event

Chelsea’s BSA Troop 476 is hosting a Wreaths Across America event on December 14th at Chelsea’s Oak Grove and Mount Olivet Cemeteries.

Chelsea’s BSA Troop 476 is partnering with Wreaths Across America (WAA) to honor and remember military service members interred at Mount Olivet and Oak Grove Cemeteries. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th, with a ceremony slated for 12 p.m. and wreath laying immediately after.

Each military service branch will be acknowledged, culminating in the laying of wreaths on service members’ graves. Last year, people from the surrounding area attended the ceremony and helped place these wreaths. The troop is asking you to consider sponsoring a wreath.

Last year, the scouts sponsored over 300 wreaths to place on veterans’ gravesites. This year, they hope to have a wreath for every veteran’s grave in these cemeteries, but they’ll need help to cover all 700.

Wreaths Across America is a notable national program, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring veterans who have passed. The practice involves the sponsorship and placement of wreaths on the graves of veterans. For every sponsored wreath, the name of a veteran will be read, followed by the wreath being laid on the corresponding grave.

Last year, WAA and its extensive volunteer network placed over 2.7 million sponsored wreaths at 3,702 locations nationwide. This was made possible through the contributions of more than 5,000 sponsorship groups, corporate donations, and in-kind contributions from the country’s transportation industry.

With a tradition spanning over three decades, the annual wreath-laying typically occurs on the second or third Saturday of December. A remarkable journey from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery, known as “the world’s largest veterans’ parade,” marks the occasion. The convoy, which includes trucks, local law enforcement, staff, and supporters, stops at various points along the way. The stops are designed to raise awareness about WAA’s mission and emphasize the significance of remembrance, honor, and education.

With approximately 700 veterans’ gravesites at the Oak Grove and Mount Olivet Cemeteries, BSA Troop 476 seeks community support. Interested individuals can assist by sponsoring wreaths, volunteering, or attending the event.

To sponsor a wreath and for more information visit https://tinyurl.com/y5y3axvf