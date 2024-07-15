Chelsea’s Taste of Cuba

By Melissa Marcum

When was the last time you had authentic Cuban Food in our area? The Martinez family thought the same thing when they moved to Mid-Michigan from Miami 2.5 years ago. The family noticed a need for authentic Cuban food options in the area. They searched and researched for Cuban food within the surrounding cities and came up empty-handed.

This realization, combined with their rich Cuban heritage and culinary skills, inspired them to introduce authentic Cuban cuisine to Michigan from the kitchen at Agricole Farm Stop in Chelsea.

Photo by Melissa Marcum

The Family wanted to focus on training and passing down recipes and skills to the next generation, ensuring the continuity of their family recipes and traditions. This is where they became problem-solvers. Chelsea and nearby towns are grateful for their great solution. The solution? K Beuno LLC., a tight-knit family-owned, and operated Cuban cuisine. Their food is available weekly in Chelsea.

Let’s get to know this determined and sweet family behind K Beuno LLC. The Martinez family members are mother, father, and son; Sunshine, John, and Kristian, respectively. Sunshine was born and raised in Miami. Her father’s side is 100% Cuban. John was born in New York and raised in Miami with his parents, their heritage is Cuban and Colombian. The husband and wife duo know how to cook all of their family’s traditional food. Sunshine even went to pastry culinary school. Kristian attends Jackson High School and is heavily into wrestling. He loves to cook and takes culinary classes at the Jackson Area Career Center.

Empanadas ready to go at Agricole. Photo by The Martinez Family

After many discussions the Marteniz’s thought they should make their Authentic Cuban food and introduce it to Michigan. Why not? It seems to have a demand and the people in the area were missing out on this delicious culture of food. That’s where K Bueno LLC. went from an idea to a reality. It is simply amazing to see all three of the family members discuss and collaborate when making decisions for the business. It is 100% a team effort, no one is left out of any of the business processes or decisions.

This family’s bond over food and love is overwhelming and spot on. But why Michigan? The move to Michigan was to escape a crowded and expensive lifestyle. They wanted four seasons and a change of pace. Their decision to start a Latin-inspired food business would work great here. They wanted to share their thoughts on Cuban cuisine, family recipes, and the culinary industry; emphasizing preserving cultural traditions. What is neat is each family member has a distinctive culinary role in the business. Kristian creates each Cuban Sandwich, Sunshine prepares all the Pastelitos (puff pastries), while John takes care of the Empanadas (filled baked pastry, including meat or veggies).

The author’s delicious Cuban sandwich. Photo by Melissa Marcum

There were bumps along the way. The Martinez Family spoke with the food and health inspectors, talked to the community, and looked for a place to put their skills to use. Then they found Agricole. Located in downtown Chelsea, Agricole has a large shared kitchen that was purposefully constructed to expand local food choices and engage the community. This pairing worked great. K Bueno LLC. operates out of this kitchen and is open to the public a few days of the week, including during Chelsea’s Sound and Sights on Thursday Nights. Come early, they sell out quickly! The Martinez Family stated that the Chelsea community has been wonderful to work with and welcomed them with open arms. The family takes pride in their labor of love and enjoys talking to customers and sharing their love and knowledge.

K Bueno LLC has started to expand its business, not only within Agricole but at functions. They can create their masterpieces at Agricole and travel to events. The best way to connect with them is on Facebook. They respond quickly through messaging and they always include the latest details and times regarding K Bueno LLC.

Keep an eye out for their sign in front of Agricole indicating when they are serving or track their open hours on Facebook.