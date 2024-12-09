December 09, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline

GALLERY: Christmas at Saline’s Rentschler Farm

Advertisements

GALLERY: Christmas at Saline’s Rentschler Farm

by

Photo: Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Rentschler Farm. Photo by Sue Kelch

On Sunday, December 8th, the Saline Area Historical Society sponsored the annual Christmas at Rentschler Farm. Volunteers showed visitors around and provided historical information.

On the first floor, Kordula Sadek, a senior in high school, showed the dining room Christmas decorations and food that would have been served around the holidays.  Nora Stevenson, also a senior in high school, was in the kitchen making pomander balls or apple of amber (piercing cloves in oranges), providing a wonderful aroma.

On the second floor, Bob Lane showed the “nut room,” a room used for dry food storage. Bob explains about the home: ” When they built the house in the early 1900s, there was no indoor plumbing. There was also no electricity, although it was prepped.” The wallpaper, also on the ceiling, is original in the nut room.

There were many framed prints in German around the home, including a marriage and confirmation certificate, as well as a Bible quote and cross-stitched blessing.  Bob states “German was a common language in Saline after 1850 when the German immigrants started coming here from Europe.”

Speaking of Saline’s German heritage, Dean Girbach explains, “In the 1920s, some of the German churches in Saline were doing their services in German. My grandmother came to St. Paul because she wanted the kids to learn English.”

The outdoor tour featured a barn where cider and German treats such as Pfeffernuse cookies were provided, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus and other volunteers hosted children’s crafts.

Merry Christmas from the Rentschler Farm.

For more information on the Rentschler Farm, visit www.salinehistory.org/our-museums

For a brief history of making pomander balls, visit www.almanac.com/how-make-pomander-balls

German blessing photo by Sue Kelch
Confirmation certificate photo by Sue Kelch
Marriage Ceritificate in German cphoto by Sue Kelch
Granny’s Stars Quilt photo by Sue Kelch
Bedroom at Rentschler Farm photo by Sue Kelch
Map of Saline and original wallpaper in nut room photo by Sue Kelch
Nora Stevenson photo by Sue Kelch
Dining Room Placard photo by Sue Kelch
Dining Room Rentschler Farm photo by Sue Kelch
Kordula Sadek photo by Sue Kelch
Dining room Rentschler Farm photo by Sue Kelch
Christmas Tree at Rentschler Farm photo by Sue Kelch
Children enjoying crafts photo bySue Kelch
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Rentschler Farm photo by Sue Kelch

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media