City of Chelsea’s Swift Response Restores Water Pressure After Main Break

Photo: The northwest corner of M-52 and Sibley Rd where the water main break occurred. Image: Google Streetview, June 2024

Last Friday, the City of Chelsea faced an unexpected challenge when residents reported a sudden drop in water pressure across the city. The incident, which was caused by a significant blowout of a 10-inch water main, prompted an immediate and coordinated response by city officials and emergency teams.

City Manager Marty Colburn detailed the sequence of events, highlighting the efficiency and teamwork that led to the swift resolution of the issue. “Late in the afternoon, probably around 3:40 PM, we started getting phone calls at City Hall asking what was happening with the water pressure,” Colburn recalled. The city’s water staff had just gone off shift but were quickly called back to address the situation.

The search for the source of the problem began immediately, with the Public Works Department and the police department mobilized to locate the leak. “Oftentimes, citizens will call in when they see water breaks popping up underneath the street or in the field,” said Colburn. However, this time, the leak proved to be particularly elusive.

The team employed a systematic approach, isolating parts of the city to identify where the water pressure was being lost. After a thorough search, they spotted a cloud of water in Letts Creek. Following the storm drain backward, they finally found the break—a major blowout of the water main at the northwest corner of Sibley and M-52.

The location of the leak made it difficult to detect. “It was well hidden amongst brush and trees,” Colburn explained. “Instead of having a big puddle of water, it immediately went into the storm drain and over to the creek. Hence, it was not as easy to find as would be typical.”

Once the source was identified, the response was swift. Crews were already mobilized with a plan in place. They closed off the affected section with valves, and the city began to regain water pressure almost immediately. “At City Hall, we were down with no water for about two and a half hours,” Colburn noted. “It was different depending on where you’re at within the city.”

The city utilized multiple communication channels to keep residents informed, including Nixle, a mobile app for emergency alerts, as well as the city’s website, Facebook, and local newspapers. Colburn emphasized the importance of staying informed through these channels during emergencies. “We really encourage people to use Nixle. We sent out multiple communications and will continue to do so for any emergency situations that arise.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Nixle and follow the City of Chelsea on social media for updates on city services and emergency alerts.