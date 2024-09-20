City of Dexter Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 247 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down slightly from 248 the previous year. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 871, down slightly from 875 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 112 traffic stops, down from 139 last year. Nineteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One sexual assault

Seven larcenies

One vehicle theft

Five crashes

Five medical assists

16 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On August 15th, Deputies investigated multiple larcenies from auto complaints near the 3000 block of Broad Street. The victims reported that their unlocked vehicles had been entered overnight, and miscellaneous items had been stolen. Deputies were also called to investigate a vehicle that had been stolen but returned to the location with significant damage. Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the surrounding area and identified an unknown white male seen entering the vehicles throughout the night. Deputies also obtained video from a convenience store where the victim’s credit card was used. Deputies were later contacted by a victim who provided additional video showing several subjects checking door handles in the area. The subjects appear to be white males ranging from 18-30 years old. Deputies have been unable to identify the subject(s) in the video.

On August 22nd, Deputies investigated a Vehicle Theft in the 8000 block of Bridgeway Drive. The victim reported that their sport utility vehicle and trailer had been taken overnight from the front of the address. The victim informed Deputies that the vehicle had been left unlocked. However, there should not have been a key inside the vehicle. Deputies later located the vehicle and trailer a short distance away, unoccupied.

Also on August 22nd, Deputies investigated several larceny from auto complaints in the Westridge neighborhood. The victims reported their vehicles were unlocked and miscellaneous items had been stolen. Deputies learned that a victim’s credit card had been used at a retailer in Ann Arbor City and obtained video from the store. Deputies are working to identify the individuals.