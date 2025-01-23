City of Dexter Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 197 the previous year, a 33% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 2,995, up from 2,802 for the prior year, a 7% increase.

Officers conducted 19 traffic stops, down from 83 last year. One citation was issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Four crashes

One medical assist

Nine citizen assists

Five welfare checks

Six animal complaints

One threat of violence

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On December 1st, deputies investigated an attempted larceny by an auto in the 7700 block of Kookaburra Court. The victim told dispatchers that they had observed their vehicle door open in the early morning hours and had pressed the ‘Horn’ button on their key fob. The victim then observed a subject near the vehicle who fled on foot. Deputies followed footprints in the snow but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim did not believe anything was taken and did not choose to file a crime report.

On December 12th, Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Main Street for a disorderly. The caller then advised that two males were physically fighting in the parking lot. Upon arrival, Deputies located a male victim who had significant facial injuries. During the investigation, Deputies learned that the suspect confronted the victim in the parking lot regarding the victim’s relationship with the suspect’s wife. Deputies spoke with the suspect the following morning, who admitted to confronting the victim over the alleged relationship. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024