City of Dexter Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 271 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 297 the previous year, a 9% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 1,911, up from 1,736 for the same period last year, a 10% increase.

Officers conducted 145 traffic stops, up from 143 last year. Twenty-seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One sexual assault

One home invasion

Three larcenies

Six crashes

Two medical assists

Two drunk driving

Seven citizen assists

Five mental health

Four welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On July 3rd, Deputies were dispatched to Bates Elementary for a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint. School officials advised that subjects lighting off fireworks the previous night had destroyed a playground slide. Deputies located the damaged playground equipment and noted a large hole blown out of the slide, rendering it unusable. Deputies reviewed the school surveillance video and noted several vehicles parked at the bus lot and multiple high school-aged subjects lighting off fireworks near the playground equipment. No suspects have been identified at this time.

On July 24th, Deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Broad Street for a Larceny from Auto complaint. The caller advised that their unlocked vehicle had been entered overnight, and several credit cards had been stolen. The victim contacted their credit card companies and learned that a credit card was used in the early morning at the Pilot gas station on Baker Road. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and observed a male and female in their thirties using the stolen card. Deputies have been unable to identify the suspects at this time.