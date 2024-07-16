City of Dexter Police Report, June 2024

Calls for police service up 27% over last year.

By Doug Marrin

In June 2024, Deputies responded to 317 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 250 the previous year, a 27% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 1,640, up from 1,439, a 14% increase for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 163 traffic stops, up from 117 last year. Twenty-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the June 2024 police call log include:

One larceny

Five crashes

Four medical assists

20 citizen assists

Nine welfare checks

Two mental health

One fraud

Two arsons

Six disorderlies

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On June 5th, Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Ryan Drive for a malicious destruction of property complaint. The victim advised Deputies that a ‘port-a-john’ at a public park had been damaged. Deputies responded and found that fireworks had been detonated inside the unit, causing burns through the side walls. At this time, no suspect information is available.

On June 7th, Deputies were again dispatched to the 3500 block of Ryan Drive to assist the fire department, and the port-a-john unit was now fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported seeing a group of juveniles near the unit but could not provide any identifiable information.

On June 10th, Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road for an arson complaint. The caller indicated that an unknown subject had burned books in the rear of the building. Deputies responded and located several burned books with a name inscribed inside. Deputies reviewed video footage and observed a juvenile arrive on a bicycle and begin burning the books. Deputies pulled a photograph of the juvenile from the video surveillance and confirmed his identity via local school staff.

On June 11th, after comparing evidence in the above cases, Deputies interviewed the juvenile with his guardian present. The juvenile admitted to burning the books on June 10th but denied involvement in the June 5th malicious destruction of property or the June 7th arson. Deputies are attempting to locate additional witnesses in the June 7th investigation, and charges have been submitted for the June 10th incident.

The complete June 2024 police call log can be found below.