City of Dexter Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 198 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 197 the previous year for a negligible increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 2,863, up from 2,603 for the same period last year, a 10% increase.

Officers conducted 81 traffic stops, down from 89 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Six crashes

One medical assist

Eight citizen assists

Six welfare checks

Four disorderlies

Three animal complaints

Three mental health

One intimidation

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On November 10th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 400 block of Preston Circle. The victim stated that they had written a check to a local church in September of this year, which was cashed just a few days later. During discussions with church officials, the victim learned that the church had never received the check. The victim confirmed that the check had been cashed and not altered. It is unknown if it is simply an accounting error or if the check has been fraudulently cashed.

On November 26th, Deputies investigated a credit card fraud at the 3400 block of Broad Street. The victim completed an online report indicating that their Apple Credit Card had been fraudulently used to purchase nearly $400 worth of merchandise. Deputies are working to identify where the charges were made and potentially to identify a suspect.

November 2024 Dexter City Monthly Call Report