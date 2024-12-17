City of Milan Seeks Community Input for Master Plan Update

Photo: Wilson Park. Google Streetview

The City of Milan is updating its 2025 Master Plan and Parks and Recreation Plan to shape the future of the community and asks for your input. Residents, business owners, students, and visitors are invited to share their vision for Milan’s parks, recreation, land use, development, transportation, and housing through a new survey.

Take the Master Plan Survey

The City of Milan Master Plan Survey is available online and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. To participate:

Scan the QR code (pictured below) or visit the survey link here: https://4eyes.io/s/1LW9H/

Printed copies of the survey are available at Milan City Hall for those preferring a paper version.

Completing the survey allows individuals to provide specific input based on their role in the community, whether they are:

A resident of the City of Milan,

A business owner operating in Milan,

Working in Milan,

A student or parent in the Milan Area Schools District, or

Someone connected to the city in another capacity.

Why Your Input Matters

The Master Plan serves as a roadmap for Milan’s future, helping guide decisions about community growth, infrastructure, and recreation opportunities. Your feedback will directly influence how the city plans for:

Parks and recreation programming

Development and reinvestment

Transportation and housing

Attend Future Meetings

The city will also host a joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council (date to be announced) to review initial survey findings and discuss the next steps in the Master Plan process.

Share with the Community

Residents are encouraged to share the survey with others in the community via social media or by word of mouth to ensure diverse input.

For more information or printed copies, visit Milan City Hall.