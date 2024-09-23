Clean-Up Day is Coming to Dexter Township

Mark your calendar. Dexter Township’s annual fall cleanup day will be on Saturday, October 26th from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Dexter Township is now getting the word to the community in Dexter Township and local surrounding areas that the township will be holding its annual clean up day event. The event takes place at township hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road.

Organizers say “these events are very successful in keeping thousands of pounds of electronic waste, scrap metal, styrofoam and tires from entering our landfills.”

There is a suggested donation of $5 per vehicle. Items not accepted include household trash, toxic materials, construction waste, and glass, cardboard and plastic.

Organizers say vendors are on deck for scrap metal, shredding, electronic waste, and tires, but no bulk items, such as mattresses. However, large metal items like refrigerators and washers/dryers are welcome as scrap metal.

If you are interested in volunteering at clean-up day, please contact info@dextertownship.org.