Comedy Night at The Rumpus Room: An Evening of Laughter in Downtown Chelsea

Emily Taylor is very passionate about the upcoming event at The Rumpus Room in Chelsea this Friday! Taylor is the company’s Marketing Strategist. “If you haven’t been to a Rumpus Room Event, you are missing out!” Get ready for a night of laughter as The Rumpus Room in downtown Chelsea hosts an intimate Comedy Night featuring national headlining comedians. “With only 65 tickets available, this is an opportunity to catch some of the funniest acts in the country, up close and personal. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to secure your seat,” stated Taylor.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Friday, Oct. 18 Doors Open: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Show Starts: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Tickets: Limited to 65



“The Comedians have a great resume and we are thrilled to have them here,” added Taylor.

Check out the line-up of the featured Comedians:

John F. O’Donnell: Known for his explosive energy, John F. O’Donnell is a New York-based comedian with an impressive resume, including headlining Redacted Tonight. His latest special, The Manic Depressive Chocolate Fountain Operator, has been praised by Comedy Central as a must-see. John has also performed at major comedy festivals worldwide and co-hosts the popular show 50 First Jokes. The Comedy Central Insider notes him as “…one of the more explosive comics in New York City.”

Brad Wenzel: With his offbeat one-liners and dry delivery, Brad Wenzel has become a favorite on shows like CONAN and Netflix – Joke Radio. His comedy album Sweet Nothings was released on Jack White’s Third Man Records and his 2023 special joke. joke. joke. was named one of the year’s best by Paste Magazine.

Shelly Smith: Michigan-based comedian and host of the popular Reads and Weeds podcast, Shelly Smith brings her witty humor to the stage. She also produces the annual 50 First Jokes Ann Arbor.

Jesse Popp: A Michigan native, Jesse Popp has appeared on Comedy Central and CONAN. Now living in Los Angeles, he’s a staff writer for CONAN and continues to deliver his deadpan humor to audiences across the country.

“Don’t miss this unique chance to enjoy national comedy talent right here, in downtown Chelsea! The Rumpus Room is known for its cozy vibe,” Taylor also shared. The Rumpus Room recently kicked off its Live Music Series and now brings you weekly shows. For more details and upcoming events, visit www.rumpusroomvenue.com