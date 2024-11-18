Commemorating the Legacy of the Milan Jaycees and Auxiliary 40 Years After Disbanding

Reunion celebrates decades of service and the lasting impact of these cherished community organizations.

Photo provided by Sallie Bancroft

On October 5th, 2024, a group of former Milan Jaycees and Auxiliary members gathered to celebrate an unforgettable milestone: the 40th reunion of these iconic organizations. Though the turnout was intimate, the evening at the American Legion in Milan was filled with laughter, camaraderie, and cherished memories, offering a poignant reflection on the legacy these groups left on the Milan community.

The End of an Era: A Look Back

In 1984, a pivotal moment in the history of the Milan Jaycees and Auxiliary occurred when the United States Jaycees voted to grant women full membership rights. For the Milan chapters, this change led to the disbandment of both the Jaycees and its Auxiliary locally. But while these organizations no longer operate as they once did, their impact and the friendships formed during their active years continue to reverberate in Milan to this day.

For many attendees, the reunion was a chance to reconnect, reminisce, and relive the vibrant history of the Milan Jaycees and the Milan Jaycee Auxiliary—a history steeped in service, leadership, and community-building.

A Legacy of Service

The Milan Jaycees, officially chartered on June 4, 1947, by the Ann Arbor Jaycees, was part of a national organization created to help young people develop leadership skills while serving their communities. Over the years, the Milan chapter played a key role in local projects, and its members worked tirelessly to enhance the community’s quality of life.

Notable milestones included the 1967 campaign to incorporate Milan as a city, the Wilson Park and Ford Lake clean-ups, and their involvement in national events like the March of Dimes and Special Olympics. Perhaps most impressively, in 1967, the Milan Jaycees became the second club in the nation to charter a Federal Prison—the Federal Correctional Institution (F.C.I.) in Milan—an achievement that speaks volumes about their commitment to service beyond their local community.

Through fundraisers, benefit dinners, and community events like the Milan Free Fair, Winter Carnivals, and Easter Egg Hunts, the Jaycees were a vital part of Milan’s growth and spirit. The group’s lasting contributions also included donations to the Milan Library, the Parks Master Plan, and the Ford Lake ice-skating shelter.

The Milan Jaycees were more than just a service organization—they were a close-knit group that shared a common purpose. As one former member remarked during the reunion, “It wasn’t just about the projects we did, it was the people we did them with.”

The Milan Jaycee Auxiliary: Empowering Women in Service

While the Jaycees’ legacy is rich, it would be remiss not to recognize the equally significant impact of the Milan Jaycee Auxiliary. Formed in 1956, the Milan Auxiliary chapter was part of the larger Michigan Jaycee Auxiliary, which was established to support the efforts of the Jaycees while empowering women to be involved in community leadership and service.

The Milan Auxiliary, with its first president, Marguerite Falk, played a pivotal role in the local community and was vital in supporting and advancing the Jaycees’ initiatives. The group not only helped organize key events, but it also provided a space for women to develop their own leadership skills. Many women who served in the Milan Auxiliary went on to hold significant roles within the Michigan Jaycee Auxiliary, including Marguerite Falk, who went on to serve as the state president in 1959-1960.

For nearly three decades, the Milan Auxiliary was a dynamic force in the community, contributing to the success of local fundraisers, social events, and youth programs. Members like Jean Early, Phyllis Stanton, and Celia Jensen were essential to the organization’s success, supporting projects such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Christmas parties at the Milan Theater, and benefit dinners for March of Dimes. Their dedication to service and community outreach left an indelible mark on Milan’s civic landscape.

The End of an Era and the Power of Friendship

As with all things, time moves forward, and in 1984, the disbandment of both the Milan Jaycees and the Milan Jaycee Auxiliary marked the end of an era. But for the members who came together on October 5th, 2024, the reunion was a reminder of the enduring friendships and powerful bonds formed over decades of service. The spirit of volunteerism, leadership, and camaraderie that defined the Jaycees and Auxiliary continues to influence those who participated in the present day.

The reunion was filled with heartwarming reminiscences—the pizza sales, the Punt, Pass & Kick events, the winter carnivals, and the countless hours spent working side by side to improve the community they held so dearly to their hearts. As the evening progressed, it became clear that while the organizations themselves had folded, the impact they had on Milan was timeless.

A Toast to the Past, Present, and Future

As the evening drew to a close, many in attendance agreed that while the Milan Jaycees and Auxiliary were no longer active, the sense of community and service they cultivated remains alive in Milan today. Their reunion was a celebration not just of their past, but of a community spirit that continues to thrive today.

Here’s to 40 years of dedication, leadership, and friendship—and to the enduring legacy of the Milan Jaycees and Milan Jaycee Auxiliary— may their influence and bonds created be felt for many more years to come.