Commissioner Beeman Retains Seat on County Board for District 3

Photo: Shannon Beeman. Photo: votebeeman.com

County Commissioner for District 3 Shannon Beeman has retained her seat in the November 5, 2024, election defeating challenger Ryan Baumgart.

Commissioner Shannon Beeman was first sworn in as Washtenaw County Commissioner for District 3 on January 9, 2019. Beeman brings a strong background in economic development and higher education, supported by her MBA from Walsh College and BFA from Kendall College of Art and Design.

Beeman serves on the Broadband Taskforce, Michigan Works Southeast Consortium, and Saline Local Finance Development Authority. She works to preserve District 3’s unique qualities and believes in responsive government with meaningful public input to address community issues for future generations.

Washtenaw County Commissioner District Map. Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Commissioners serve as the primary governing body for Washtenaw County, overseeing policies, budgets, and services that impact residents across the county. They are responsible for approving county budgets, establishing county policies, and ensuring the effective administration of public services, including health and human services, public safety, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

Commissioners work with local municipalities and agencies to address community needs and enhance quality of life. They also engage with constituents to understand local issues and represent their interests in county government, making decisions that impact public resources and services across Washtenaw County.

Local politicians, like county commissioners, city council members, and school board officials, often influence our daily lives more directly than national politicians. They make decisions about local policies, budgets, and services that affect our schools, roads, public safety, and community resources.

While national issues capture headlines, it’s often the local government that determines the quality of our parks, the efficiency of emergency services, and the priorities for community development. Local leaders are also more accessible, allowing residents to voice concerns and see change happen close to home.