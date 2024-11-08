Commissioners Maciejewski and Lyte Retain Seats on County Board

Photo: Jason Maciejewski (L). Photo: jasonmaciejewski.com, and Crystal Lyte. Photo: electcrystallyte.com

County Commissioners Jason Maciejewski (District 1) and Crystal Lyte (District 2) retained their seats in the November 5, 2024, election defeating challengers Phyllis Risdon and P. McNichol respectively.

Elected to the County Commission in 2018, Maciejewski has served on various committees including the Broadband Task Force, Area Agency on Aging 1B Board of Directors, County Roads Funding Subcommittee, Emergency Telephone District Board, and SEMCOG Executive Committee.

As the Chief Advocacy & Planning Officer for a non-profit Area Agency on Aging, Maciejewski advocates for senior resources like Meals-on-Wheels and oversees programs benefiting older adults. He previously served two terms as Dexter Township Trustee and spent a decade on the Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority Board.

Jason Maciejewski has collaborated with local leaders in Chelsea and surrounding townships to advocate for the continued provision of court services at the county courthouse in downtown Chelsea. Recognizing that the current facility is inadequate for modern court operations, he has worked to ensure that a Western Service Center is included in the county’s new office space plan. This Chelsea-area facility will not only house court services but also extend other county services to residents of western Washtenaw County.

Commissioner Crystal Lyte, born and raised in Ypsilanti and an alum of Willow Run Community Schools, holds an Associate of Arts in Secondary Education from Washtenaw Community College and a Bachelor’s in English Language from Eastern Michigan University. She serves as Chair of the Eastern Washtenaw Democratic Club, Co-Chair of the Washtenaw County Democratic Party’s Events Committee, and is active in Michigan Works! Southeast’s Expungement/Clean Slate Committee.

Committed to Washtenaw County, Lyte aims to address community barriers and set strategic goals with the Board of Commissioners to foster progress.

Washtenaw County Commissioner District Map. Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Commissioners serve as the primary governing body for Washtenaw County, overseeing policies, budgets, and services that impact residents across the county. They are responsible for approving county budgets, establishing county policies, and ensuring the effective administration of public services, including health and human services, public safety, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

Commissioners work with local municipalities and agencies to address community needs and enhance quality of life. They also engage with constituents to understand local issues and represent their interests in county government, making decisions that impact public resources and services across Washtenaw County.

Local politicians, like county commissioners, city council members, and school board officials, often influence our daily lives more directly than national politicians. They make decisions about local policies, budgets, and services that affect our schools, roads, public safety, and community resources.

While national issues capture headlines, it’s often the local government that determines the quality of our parks, the efficiency of emergency services, and the priorities for community development. Local leaders are also more accessible, allowing residents to voice concerns and see change happen close to home.