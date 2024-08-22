Congresswoman Debbie Dingell’s Message at the Milan Mayor’s Conference

Dingell’s impassioned call for expanded Social Security, senior care, and community support

Photo: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Michigan’s 6th District, with assistant Georgia Frost. Photo by Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell delivered an impassioned address at the Milan Mayor’s Conference on August 16, 2024. This address focused on protecting Social Security, expanding senior care, and tackling the critical issues facing older Americans. Dingell’s speech emphasized the significance of sustaining and improving vital programs that millions of seniors rely on daily.

Dingell represents Michigan’s 6th District, which includes all of Washtenaw County, significant parts of Wayne County, and communities in Monroe and Oakland Counties.

Dingell began by noting the 89th anniversary of Social Security, a program she highlighted as the primary lifeline for many seniors. “We used to talk about the three-legged stool: Social Security, pensions, and personal savings,” she said. However, she pointed out that with diminishing pensions and fluctuating personal savings, Social Security has become the sole source of income for a significant number of seniors. Dingell vowed to fight any attempts to privatize or cut the program, stressing, “We need to make sure it’s solvent, and we’ve got a lot of good proposals working toward that goal.”

The congresswoman also called attention to the need for expanded dental coverage for seniors, explaining that oral health is integral to overall health. “You can’t walk into a dentist’s office without facing an enormous bill,” she said, noting the burden many seniors face in accessing even basic dental care. Dingell argued that ensuring comprehensive dental coverage is essential for maintaining seniors’ health and quality of life.

Another key focus of Dingell’s address was the issue of senior isolation, exacerbated by difficulties in securing affordable housing, food, and medical care. She voiced strong support for community centers that foster intergenerational connections and provide a space for seniors to remain engaged. “Too many seniors can’t find affordable housing, are struggling to afford food, and feel isolated,” she stated. Dingell stressed the importance of programs like Meals on Wheels, noting that for many seniors, these deliveries are their only source of nutrition and social interaction.

Dingell also touched on ongoing efforts to reform long-term care. She emphasized that seniors should be able to receive care in their homes rather than being forced into institutions, which she noted is both more cost-effective and better for the well-being of those receiving care. “We’re working hard to allow people to stay where they know, where they are familiar with their surroundings,” she said, highlighting bipartisan efforts to achieve this goal.

In closing, Dingell reminded attendees of the vital role seniors play in their communities, bringing wisdom and experience that should be valued. She urged the audience to ensure no senior feels isolated or neglected. “No one should be scared about their Social Security, and no one should go hungry or be isolated,” she said, reiterating her commitment to fighting for the dignity and well-being of older Americans.

Congresswoman Dingell’s remarks underscored her dedication to protecting seniors’ rights and improving their quality of life. They also draw attention to the critical issues that will continue to shape policy discussions in Washington in the coming months.