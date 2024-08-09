Council Approves Charter Amendments for November Ballot on Term Lengths and Compensation

Photo: Saline City Council discusses proposed charter amendment on council term limits and compensation at its August 5, 2024, meeting. Photo: city video screenshot.

During the Saline City Council meeting on August 5, 2024, significant changes were discussed regarding the structure and compensation of the city’s elected officials. The council deliberated on Resolution 2024-151, which proposes amendments to the City Charter concerning the length of terms and the compensation structure for the Mayor and City Council members.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole provided a detailed explanation of the proposed amendments. She highlighted the Charter Review Working Group recommendation, which includes citizens and staff members, to transition the terms for City Council members and the Mayor from the current two-year terms to four-year terms. “Four-year terms are more consistent with what we see in other Michigan municipalities,” O’Toole explained. “This change aims to reduce costs associated with frequent elections and ensure greater continuity in city governance.”

The proposed resolution also includes a shift in the election cycle for these positions, aligning them with gubernatorial and presidential elections. O’Toole emphasized the benefits of this change, noting that voter participation is typically higher during these major election years.

Mayor Marl supported the change, saying, “Moving the City Council elections to even-numbered years will likely result in a broader, more representative electorate.”

In addition to the term changes, the resolution proposes updating the City Charter to make all references gender-neutral and revising the compensation process for elected officials. Currently, compensation is fixed in the Charter, but the amendment would shift this responsibility to a Local Officers Compensation Commission, aligning with state law.

After a thorough discussion, the council unanimously approved the resolution, setting the stage for these proposals to appear on the ballot in November. The new terms and compensation structure will begin with the 2025 election if voters approve the changes.