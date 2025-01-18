County Parks Director Recognized for Two Prestigious Awards

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC) is excited to announce two recent awards given to Director Coy Vaughn, recognizing his leadership at the County. The first award was given by County Administrator Greg Dill at the annual Washtenaw County awards recognition luncheon. The event, held on December 11, 2024, in Ann Arbor, acknowledges staff throughout the County with the highlight being four leadership awards presented by Dill. He presented Vaughn with the Leadership Award citing his 17 years of service in various County departments, most recently at the helm of County Parks since 2017. Dill shared that Vaughn is, “responsible for a world-class parks system, award-winning trail system including the remarkable B2B Trail, and leading an amazing team of professionals.” Washtenaw County employees nearly 1,200 staff throughout various departments.

On December 17, the Sierra Club of Huron Valley presented Vaughn with the George Sexton Public Servant of the Earth Award, which recognizes the contribution of local government employees and commission members whose efforts have helped protect our local environment. According to outgoing Sierra Club awards chair, Dan Ezekiel, “Coy has been an exemplary public servant of the earth, as he has overseen protection of farmland and open space. Under his leadership, WCPARC has protected over 11,700 acres of land and established 17 new Nature Preserves across Washtenaw County through the natural areas preservation program. He has helped with the creation of the Ann Arbor and Ypsi Township skateparks, as well as overseeing the extension (and soon completion) of the B2B Trail, affording county citizens outdoor recreation and places to enjoy nature and scenery for generations to come.”

As Director of WCPARC, Vaughn oversees operations of 15 parks, 40 nature preserves, three historical parks, the B2B Trail, Rolling Hills Water Park and Blue Heron Bay Splash Park, the Michigan Folk School, Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center, and Pierce Lake Golf Course in Chelsea. WCPARC employes 58 full-time staff and about 350+ seasonal staff.