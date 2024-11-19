November 19, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea

CPD Weekly Report, 11-19-24

Advertisements

CPD Weekly Report, 11-19-24

by

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 24-3914Location: Brown Dr X Pielemeier Dr
Date: November 15, 2024Time: 10: 41 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to Brown Drive in the area of Pielemeier Drive for the report of a vehicle in the ditch. At the time of the report it was unknown if there were any injuries. Upon arrival officers located the vehicle in the ditch and observed three male subjects out and attempting to get the vehicle out of the ditch. The officers made contact with the subjects and asked them what had happened. The driver of the vehicle stated that he had been driving home after getting some food and when he attempted to avoid a deer in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the ditch. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol prior to driving and the driver’s response indicated that he had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The officers requested that the driver perform some standard field sobriety tests. After the officer completed the tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, a 60-year-old Chelsea man under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was booked and processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media