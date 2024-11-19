CPD Weekly Report, 11-19-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to Brown Drive in the area of Pielemeier Drive for the report of a vehicle in the ditch. At the time of the report it was unknown if there were any injuries. Upon arrival officers located the vehicle in the ditch and observed three male subjects out and attempting to get the vehicle out of the ditch. The officers made contact with the subjects and asked them what had happened. The driver of the vehicle stated that he had been driving home after getting some food and when he attempted to avoid a deer in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the ditch. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol prior to driving and the driver’s response indicated that he had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The officers requested that the driver perform some standard field sobriety tests. After the officer completed the tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, a 60-year-old Chelsea man under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was booked and processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.