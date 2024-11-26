CPD Weekly Report, 11-26-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had recently discovered that on November 16, 2024 at approximately 6:29 am a customer had reportedly told the cashier that he wanted to purchase an online lottery card. After the cashier activated the online game card, the customer attempted to purchase it along with some other miscellaneous merchandise but the credit card transaction was declined. The customer reportedly paid for some of the other items with cash but declined to purchase the online game card. The cashier didn’t know it at the time but the customer had been covertly videotaping the online card authorization code and the code was later redeemed online. Through further investigation and follow-up with the State of Michigan Lottery Investigator the suspect was identified as a 37-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.
Incident #: 24-3980
Location: S. Main X Old US 12
Date: November 20, 2024
Time: 3:47 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired registration violation. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as a 30-year-old Jackson man. A computer check revealed that the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. The officer issued a misdemeanor violation for driving while license suspended. The licensed passenger of the vehicle was allowed to drive the vehicle home.
