CPD Weekly Report, 12-24-24

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department an officer took a complaint over the phone from a complainant who stated that her purse had been stolen. The complainant stated that she was at a location in the 700 block of S. Main Street on the evening of December 16th at approximately 11:30 pm and had left her purse unattended. The complainant stated that when she returned to the area where the purse had been left, she discovered it was missing. The complainant stated that she contacted staff members and they were able to locate video footage appearing to show the suspect, identified as a 76-year-old Jackson woman taking the purse and concealing it. The complaint remains open for an interview with the suspect and further investigation and follow-up by the investigator.
Incident #: 24-4366
Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street
Date: December 21, 2024
Time: 11:28 am
INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint from a subject reporting that a package had been stolen from her business in the 1000 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that she had been expecting the package to be delivered on Friday, December 13th but the package had not arrived according to schedule. The complainant stated that on Sunday December 15th she received a notification from the shipping provider that the package had been delivered and was signed for by the complainant. The complainant stated that the drop-off location was a business that was closed on Sunday’s and that she had not signed for any delivery. At the time of the report there was no available information on the identity of the suspect who reportedly had received and signed for the package.
