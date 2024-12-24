CPD Weekly Report, 12-24-24

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint from a subject reporting that a package had been stolen from her business in the 1000 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that she had been expecting the package to be delivered on Friday, December 13th but the package had not arrived according to schedule. The complainant stated that on Sunday December 15th she received a notification from the shipping provider that the package had been delivered and was signed for by the complainant. The complainant stated that the drop-off location was a business that was closed on Sunday’s and that she had not signed for any delivery. At the time of the report there was no available information on the identity of the suspect who reportedly had received and signed for the package.