Chelsea

CPD Weekly Report, 12-3-24

CPD Weekly Report, 12-3-24

by

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 24-4037 Location: 500 block of Lane St.
Date: November 25, 2024 Time: 8:33 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to make contact with a complainant who stated that she wanted to file a stalking complaint. The complainant stated that over the last several months, she has been going through some personal matters involving her family. The complainant stated that she has begun to notice that items inside the residence have been put in locations where she did not put them. The complainant also noted that at least one item, known to be hung on her wall, had gone missing. After interviewing the complainant, the officer responded to the residence and made contact with the suspect, identified as a 58-year-old Chelsea man. The officer questioned the suspect about the allegations, but he had no knowledge of them. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and after reviewing the case, the prosecutor determined that no criminal charges would be authorized.

