CPD Weekly Report, 12-31-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. Main Street for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver and asked them to provide their identification. While the driver was looking for the necessary documents, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol in the vehicle. While the officer was speaking with the driver about obtaining her identification, the officer observed the driver suddenly shift the vehicle into drive and take off northbound on N. Main Street. The officer noted that he had to pull his leg back to prevent his foot from being runover by the suspect. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old South Haven woman and it was also noted that there was a minor passenger in the vehicle. Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspect being identified, the officers did not pursue the suspect. An area Be on the Lookout advisory message was issued to surrounding agencies in the event the suspect was located at a later time. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.