CPD Weekly Report, 8-27-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2751 Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: August 20, 2024 Time: 3:01 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for a larceny complaint. Upon arrival the officer was met by the complainant who stated that she had discovered that her purse had been stolen while she was at work. The complainant stated that she had also discovered that a fraudulent transaction had occurred at a gas station in Chelsea, as well as several purchases at merchants in the Jackson area. Through further investigation the suspects were identified as a 37-year-old Jackson woman and a 41-year-old Jackson woman. The case remains open pending further investigation.

Incident #: 24-2772 Location: 300 block of Fairways Lane

Date: August 22, 2024 Time: 5:03 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fairways Lane for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival the officers met with the complainant who stated that she had went out to place the recycling in the garage, that is when she noticed a male suspect inside her garage, standing near the driver’s door and going

through the vehicle. The complainant stated that she believed she had startled the suspect and the suspect fled on foot. The area was canvassed for witnesses and available security footage of the area. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation into the identity of the suspect.