CPD Weekly Report, 9-23-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-3093 Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 18, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street for the report of a threat complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that a former employee had quit his job, and while leaving the property, the suspect, identified as a 39-year-old Grass Lake man, had made a statement to the complainant that he was going to physically assault him. The officer confirmed that the suspect was no longer on the property. The case was turned over to the investigator for further interviews and investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-3097 Location: 500 block of Arthur Street

Date: September 18, 2024 Time: 11:15 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer took a fraud report over the phone. The complainant stated that they had received an e-mail from what he initially believed was from PayPal. The e-mail requested that the complainant approve a payment for an item that the complainant did not order. The complainant stated that he called the telephone number at

the bottom of the e-mail, thinking that he had called PayPal to dispute the charge. The complainant stated that the person initially had the complainant download an app on his phone and tried to get the complainant to give remote access to his phone and his banking app, which the complainant refused to allow. The suspect told the complainant that in order to resolve this matter, he would have to go to a gas station, purchase Bitcoin, and send money that way. The complaint remains under investigation and was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-3100 Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: September 18, 2024 Time: 2:54 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of a felonious assault that had reportedly just occurred. The complainant reported that the suspect, a 45-year-old Chelsea man, had reportedly gotten into an altercation with the complainant and had reportedly pointed a handgun at the complainant. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and detained the suspect while interviews with witnesses and an investigation could be conducted. A search of the suspect was conducted by the officers, and no weapon was found on his person. The officers

interviewed the complainant as well as the suspect, and the suspect consented to a search of his residence. A search of the residence was conducted, and no firearm was found. The property manager reviewed the available video surveillance footage and was unable to find any video footage showing the suspect with a firearm or assaulting the complainant. The case

remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor to determine if criminal charges may be authorized on any of the parties involved in the incident.