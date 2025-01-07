CPD Weekly Report

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Madison Street for the report of a damage to property complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that on January 2, 2025, at approximately 4:30 pm, the complainant found that a small flag that normally was in her front yard was lying on a bench on her front porch. Upon closer inspection, the complainant noticed that the stand used to display the flag was in pieces, and the bottom part of the flag stand that went into the ground was missing. The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on January 2nd. The case was closed pending further information on the circumstances of how the flag was damaged and if it was found to have been an intentional act to cause the damage.