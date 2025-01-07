CPD Weekly Report

|Incident #: 24-4460
|Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street
|Date: December 31, 2024
|Time: 5:46 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that three female suspects had taken multiple clothing items and left the business without paying. The complainant stated that the suspects got into a white Jeep Liberty and drove away. The case remains open pending a review of the available surveillance footage and further investigation.
|Incident #: 24-4461
|Location: 200 block of Wilkinson Street
|Date: December 31, 2024
|Time: 5:57 pm
|INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that her vehicle had been damaged while parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of Wilkinson Street. The complainant stated that she had gone out to her vehicle on the morning of December 31st and noticed that there were multiple large scratches on her vehicle. The officers found scratches on both the passenger and driver’s side of the vehicle and on the hood. The officer noted that some of the scratches appeared to be in an “X” pattern. The complainant was unable to determine when the damage occurred but stated that she had just purchased the vehicle “around Christmas time” and had just noticed the damage. The incident was closed pending any further investigative leads into the identity of the suspect(s).
|Incident #: 25-0013
|Location: 400 block of Madison Street
|Date: January 2, 2025
|Time: 5:18 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Madison Street for the report of a damage to property complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that on January 2, 2025, at approximately 4:30 pm, the complainant found that a small flag that normally was in her front yard was lying on a bench on her front porch. Upon closer inspection, the complainant noticed that the stand used to display the flag was in pieces, and the bottom part of the flag stand that went into the ground was missing. The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on January 2nd. The case was closed pending further information on the circumstances of how the flag was damaged and if it was found to have been an intentional act to cause the damage.